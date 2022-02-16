CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.72 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.50.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

