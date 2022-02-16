Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to $26.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of CVE opened at $15.54 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561,304 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,533,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,667,000 after buying an additional 9,113,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,741,000 after buying an additional 8,634,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after buying an additional 6,833,197 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

