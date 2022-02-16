Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $23,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 5.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

