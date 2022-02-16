Centiva Capital LP Acquires 2,285 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.40.

Lear stock opened at $175.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.24. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $144.77 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

