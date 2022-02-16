Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,572 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,630,000 after purchasing an additional 641,388 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,627,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,200 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 212,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.66.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

