Centiva Capital LP Takes $885,000 Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tronox by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after acquiring an additional 128,067 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Tronox by 34.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tronox by 40.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after buying an additional 478,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 83.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 139,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in Tronox by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROX opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

