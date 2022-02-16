CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $918.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.69, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61. CEVA has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. CEVA’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CEVA by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CEVA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CEVA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

