Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.44

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.44 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.47 ($0.11). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 8.20 ($0.11), with a volume of 5,029,685 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHAR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Chariot Oil & Gas alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.46. The firm has a market cap of £64.85 million and a PE ratio of -11.74. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.