Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $609.45 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $549.59 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $614.80 and a 200-day moving average of $692.48.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $758.38.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

