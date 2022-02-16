Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Down 31.3% in January

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the January 15th total of 32,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMMB shares. Aegis started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. 69,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,314. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $131.20. The company has a market cap of $50.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

