Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CPK stock opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $146.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

