Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.50

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.50 and last traded at C$14.45, with a volume of 10236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHW shares. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a current ratio of 40.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.05. The company has a market cap of C$251.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

In other news, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,585,681. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$137,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$274,340.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $351,440.

About Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

