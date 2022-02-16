Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,600 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the January 15th total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.9 days.

Chinasoft International stock remained flat at $$1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. Chinasoft International has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chinasoft International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company, engages in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

