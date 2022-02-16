Chirantan Jitendra Desai Sells 3,000 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ServiceNow stock opened at $591.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $590.24 and its 200-day moving average is $625.18. The company has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.
