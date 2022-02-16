Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CINF traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.69. 876,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $90.52 and a 12 month high of $127.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

