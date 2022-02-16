CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,508. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIR shares. TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

