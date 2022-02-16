Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Position Lifted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 300.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,999 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after buying an additional 52,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,715 shares of company stock worth $5,873,510 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.40. 14,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,718. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.