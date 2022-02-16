Citigroup Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,173,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 571.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after buying an additional 498,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after buying an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce stock opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.04. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.