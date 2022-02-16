Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 67.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,603,000 after buying an additional 109,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 73.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after buying an additional 208,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.59 million, a PE ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVGW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

