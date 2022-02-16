Citigroup Inc. Sells 14,610 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 64.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 447.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EZU opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

