Citigroup Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Unitil by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after acquiring an additional 60,651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UTL opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $760.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

UTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

