Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $400.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.42. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81.

In other news, Director Susan E. Hartley acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,569 shares of company stock valued at $65,589. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

