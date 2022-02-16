Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Cuts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Square by 4.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 1.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 21.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in Square by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.94.

NYSE SQ opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.63.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

