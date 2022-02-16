Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.61.

Home Depot stock opened at $353.26 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $382.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.35. The company has a market cap of $368.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

