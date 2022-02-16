Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102,796 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 160.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,192,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,516,000 after buying an additional 1,351,310 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 22.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $143,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock opened at $100.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average is $100.94. General Electric has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

