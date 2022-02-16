Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of UMC stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

UMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nomura lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.