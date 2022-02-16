Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 305,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of BBVA opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.91) to €5.40 ($6.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.95) to €7.30 ($8.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.