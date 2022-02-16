Claro Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,929 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,960,000 after purchasing an additional 937,118 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

