ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 73.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 76,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

