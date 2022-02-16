Clover Health Investments (CLOV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $28.85.
In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya purchased 1,739,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CLOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen raised Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clover Health Investments (CLOV)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.