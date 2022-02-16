CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the January 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.16. 206,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.02 and a beta of 1.20.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

