CNH Partners LLC Acquires 58,430 Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the third quarter worth $155,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II by 16.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the third quarter worth $807,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTIC opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

