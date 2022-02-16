CNH Partners LLC Acquires 6,681 Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Lights Acquisition by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

BLTS opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

