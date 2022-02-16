CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 125,000 Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OXACU. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth $512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $579,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $906,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,519,000.
OXACU stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Acquisition (OXACU)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU).
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.