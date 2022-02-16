CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 125,000 Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OXACU. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth $512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $579,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $906,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,519,000.

OXACU stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34.

