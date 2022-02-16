CNH Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) by 31.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 226.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,709,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,561 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 16.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 812,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 8.0% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 809,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 59,875 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 1.8% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 596,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

AKIC opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79.

In related news, major shareholder Akicv Llc acquired 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

