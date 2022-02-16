CNH Partners LLC Invests $975,000 in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRIV. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRIV opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 10.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

