CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.26

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 215324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 191,251 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CNX Resources by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 33,278 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in CNX Resources by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 298,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.