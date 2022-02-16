Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $5,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 32.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 240,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 350.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 91,566 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 73,200 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 12.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $271.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.09.

OYST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Oyster Point Pharma Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OYST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST).

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.