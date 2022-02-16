Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Trading Down 0.4%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.06 and last traded at $67.70. 17,332 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 6,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHEOY. Macquarie lowered shares of Cochlear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cochlear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.28.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

