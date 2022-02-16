Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $60,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,362.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,656 shares of company stock worth $164,933 and sold 2,762 shares worth $60,272. 4.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

