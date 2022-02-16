Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Down 26.4% in January

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 119.7 days.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $98.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12.

CGEAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

