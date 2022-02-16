Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 92.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,352 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,234,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,632 shares of company stock valued at $989,017. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

