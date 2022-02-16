Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

