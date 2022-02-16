Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Hits $0.0600 on Exchanges

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $371,687.42 and approximately $200.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.65 or 0.07121159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,079.74 or 0.99915177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00053008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

