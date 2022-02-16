Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 502,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $24,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 105,214.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

