Commerce Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of CBSH opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $79.10. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $631,082.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.