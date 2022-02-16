Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,394 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMC opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

