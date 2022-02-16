Commonwealth Bank of Australia Plans Dividend of $1.24 (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.237 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Shares of CMWAY traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,295. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMWAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

