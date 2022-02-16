Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research firms have commented on CYH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,489,000 after buying an additional 102,339 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 199.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,952,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYH stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

