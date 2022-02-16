Comparing Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) & Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Optibase and Claros Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 9.69%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Optibase.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Optibase and Claros Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million 4.10 $6.43 million ($0.40) -29.25 Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Optibase has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92% Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Optibase on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

